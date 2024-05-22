MPS consolidated net profit declines 10.64% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.23% to Rs 149.42 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 8.77% to Rs 118.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 109.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.83% to Rs 545.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 501.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of MPS declined 10.64% to Rs 28.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 32.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.23% to Rs 149.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 127.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.149.42127.46545.31501.0528.6235.8131.1531.2944.9247.76181.24166.4239.2643.02161.26146.9328.7132.13118.77109.19