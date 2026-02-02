MPS consolidated net profit declines 12.80% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.08% to Rs 182.49 crore

Net profit of MPS declined 12.80% to Rs 35.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 40.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 2.08% to Rs 182.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 186.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.182.49186.3631.5532.3859.3961.9653.0955.0935.5040.71

