MRF zooms after Q3 PAT more than doubles to Rs 692 cr; declares dividend of Rs 3/ share

MRF rallied 6.28% to Rs 143,413.65 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 119.31% to Rs 691.83 crore on 14.99% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 8050.43 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

Profit before exceptional items and tax soared 134.47% YoY to Rs 994.56 crore during the quarter, with exceptional items of Rs 77.20 crore related to labour code compliance.

Total expenses increased 7.58% to Rs 7,180.45 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 6674.72 crore in Q3 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 4,688.45 crore (up 0.69% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 522.48 crore (up 9.09% YoY) while finance cost stood at Rs 91.23 crore (down 2.58% YoY) during the period under review.

On the margins front, MRFs operating margin climbed 11.94% in Q3 FY26 from 6% in Q3 FY25. Net profit margin improved to 8.46%, up from 4.44% in Q3 FY25.

Meanwhile, the companys board declared a dividend of Rs 3 per share for FY26. The company has fixed Friday 13th February, 2026 as the record date. The dividend will be paid on or after Friday, 27th February 2026.

MRF is engaged in the manufacture of rubber products such as tires, tubes, flaps, and tread rubber and/or trading in rubber and rubber chemicals.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News