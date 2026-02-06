NSE Indices launches Nifty MidSmallcap400 50:50 Index

NSE's index services subsidiary, NSE Indices launched a new broad market index Nifty MidSmallcap400 50:50.

The Nifty MidSmallcap400 50:50 Index is a capped version of the Nifty MidSmallcap 400 Index. The mid cap segment represented by stocks forming a part of the Nifty Midcap 150 Index and the small cap segment represented by stocks forming a part of the Nifty Smallcap 250 Index are equally weighted.

The weight of each stock within the segment is based on its free-float market capitalization. The base date for the index is 1 April 2005, and the base value is 1000. The index will be reconstituted on a semi-annual basis in March and September.

As of 30 January 2026, it has delivered a one-year return of 4.41%, a five-year annualized return of 22.43%, and a since-inception (1 April 2005) annualized return of 16.41%.

Among the top constituents are Multi Commodity Exchange of India (1.68%), BSE (1.55%), Laurus Labs (0.98%), Hero MotoCorp (0.97%) and Federal Bank (0.96%).

The new index is expected to act as a benchmark for asset managers and be a reference index tracked by passive funds in the form of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), index funds and structured products.

