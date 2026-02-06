Veranda Learning Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.09 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 66.45% to Rs 3.58 crore

Net profit of Veranda Learning Solutions reported to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 13.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 66.45% to Rs 3.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.3.5810.67-49.16-50.898.87-6.018.09-13.001.09-13.81

