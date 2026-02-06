Friday, February 06, 2026 | 02:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lok Sabha adjourned for day amid opposition protests

Lok Sabha adjourned for day amid opposition protests

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day after repeated disruptions by opposition members over various issues, preventing the House from conducting its scheduled business.

Opposition MPs from parties including the Congress, Trinamool Congress and DMK raised slogans and entered the well of the House, forcing multiple adjournments despite appeals from the Chair. Question Hour and the scheduled discussion on the Union Budget 2026-27 could not be taken up.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressed concern over the disruptions, saying more than 19 hours of parliamentary time had already been lost and accused the opposition of deliberately stalling proceedings. The House will now meet again on Monday at 11:00 am.

 

Feb 06 2026

