MRP Agro standalone net profit declines 48.45% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 70.44% to Rs 14.14 crore

Net profit of MRP Agro declined 48.45% to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 70.44% to Rs 14.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 47.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.14.1447.8316.839.072.404.332.013.891.502.91

Powered by Capital Market - Live News