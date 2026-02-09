Star Delta Transformers standalone net profit declines 3.74% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 61.03% to Rs 52.77 crore

Net profit of Star Delta Transformers declined 3.74% to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 61.03% to Rs 52.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 32.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.52.7732.776.8410.533.733.433.503.202.062.14

