Sikko Industries standalone net profit rises 59.23% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Sikko Industries rose 59.23% to Rs 2.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 42.91% to Rs 16.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.16.7211.7016.3317.612.982.002.841.832.071.30

