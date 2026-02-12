MSTC consolidated net profit declines 79.52% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.98% to Rs 88.43 crore

Net profit of MSTC declined 79.52% to Rs 51.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 250.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 8.98% to Rs 88.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 81.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.88.4381.1456.4558.1768.2062.2565.4560.2851.37250.85

