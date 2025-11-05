Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MSTC to conduct e-auction of Gold Tariff Rate Quota on single source basis

MSTC to conduct e-auction of Gold Tariff Rate Quota on single source basis

Image

Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 3:05 PM IST
MSTC announced that the Director General of Foreign Trade, Government of India has nominated MSTC as the consultancy/service agency to conduct the e-auction of Gold Tariff Rate Quota (TRQ) on a single source basis under Rule 194 of the General Financial Rules (GFR), 2017.

MSTC will provide service for online administration of allocation of Tariff Rate Quota (TRQ) for import of gold bullions and other commodities.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Zydus Lifesciences' SEZ II unit clear USFDA inspection

ABB extends its 18-year partnership with TCS

CG Power & Industrial Solutions allots 11,000 equity shares under ESOP

NIIT Learning Systems consolidated net profit declines 17.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Elnet Technologies standalone net profit rises 12.81% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

