Elnet Technologies standalone net profit rises 12.81% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.65% to Rs 6.25 croreNet profit of Elnet Technologies rose 12.81% to Rs 5.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.65% to Rs 6.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales6.256.03 4 OPM %66.2467.50 -PBDT6.856.39 7 PBT6.406.02 6 NP5.024.45 13
