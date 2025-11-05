Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 02:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ABB extends its 18-year partnership with TCS

ABB extends its 18-year partnership with TCS

Image

Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

Tata Consultancy Services has expanded its 18-year partnership with ABB, a global leader in electrification and automation. The partnership aims to modernise ABB's global hosting operations, simplify its IT landscape, and strengthen its digital foundation to drive resilience and innovation.

As part of this multi-year engagement, TCS will operationalise ABB's Future Hosting Model, a next-generation modular IT infrastructure designed to streamline systems. This model will enable predictive operations, faster service restoration, and continuous security assurance through its AI-powered Zero Ops framework. This extension strengthens a trusted collaboration that has already delivered significant progress for ABB. TCS will help accelerate ABB's Core Platform vision which prioritises modernisation at scale, greater self-service and automation, cloud migration and agility, and orchestration and resilience.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

CG Power & Industrial Solutions allots 11,000 equity shares under ESOP

CG Power & Industrial Solutions allots 11,000 equity shares under ESOP

NIIT Learning Systems consolidated net profit declines 17.67% in the September 2025 quarter

NIIT Learning Systems consolidated net profit declines 17.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Elnet Technologies standalone net profit rises 12.81% in the September 2025 quarter

Elnet Technologies standalone net profit rises 12.81% in the September 2025 quarter

Caplin Point Laboratories standalone net profit declines 2.98% in the September 2025 quarter

Caplin Point Laboratories standalone net profit declines 2.98% in the September 2025 quarter

5paisa Capital consolidated net profit declines 56.71% in the September 2025 quarter

5paisa Capital consolidated net profit declines 56.71% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayMorgan Stanley India Market OutlookBilaspur Train AccidentGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateQ2 Results TodayLenskart IPO GMPBihar Elections Phase 1School Holiday TomorrowUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon