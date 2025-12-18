Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 10:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
MTAR Technologies secures Rs 310-cr civil nuclear orders from Megha Engineering

Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

MTAR Technologies said it has received orders worth Rs 310 crore from Megha Engineering & Infrastructures, a new customer in the civil nuclear power sector.

The orders involve the supply of various equipment for Kaiga 5 and Kaiga 6 nuclear reactors. The deliveries are scheduled to be made in a staggered manner up to February 2030.

The company clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group have any interest in the customer, and the orders do not qualify as related-party transactions.

MTAR Technologies develops and manufactures components and equipment for the defense, aerospace, nuclear, and clean energy sectors.

The companys consolidated net profit tumbled 77.4% to Rs 4.25 crore on a 28.2% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 134.36 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

 

Shares of MTAR Technologies fell 1.25% to Rs 2,291.70 on ther BSE.

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 10:19 AM IST

