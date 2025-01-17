Mudra Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.22 croreNet profit of Mudra Financial Services remain constant at Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.220.33 -33 OPM %36.3663.64 -PBDT0.180.21 -14 PBT0.180.21 -14 NP0.160.16 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content