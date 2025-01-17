Business Standard

Mudra Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.22 crore

Net profit of Mudra Financial Services remain constant at Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.220.33 -33 OPM %36.3663.64 -PBDT0.180.21 -14 PBT0.180.21 -14 NP0.160.16 0

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

