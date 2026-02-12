Mukand consolidated net profit declines 31.28% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.48% to Rs 1331.41 crore

Net profit of Mukand declined 31.28% to Rs 10.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.48% to Rs 1331.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1262.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1331.411262.275.425.7336.3341.9820.8229.3210.2614.93

