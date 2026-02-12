Rhetan TMT standalone net profit rises 220.14% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.61% to Rs 6.15 crore

Net profit of Rhetan TMT rose 220.14% to Rs 4.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 3.61% to Rs 6.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.6.156.3839.0234.955.231.845.091.584.451.39

