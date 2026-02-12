Tiger Logistics (India) standalone net profit declines 29.45% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.37% to Rs 139.02 crore

Net profit of Tiger Logistics (India) declined 29.45% to Rs 5.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 13.37% to Rs 139.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 160.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.139.02160.475.456.098.0611.487.8211.275.948.42

