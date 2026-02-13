Mukka Proteins consolidated net profit declines 9.56% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 114.26% to Rs 634.64 crore

Net profit of Mukka Proteins declined 9.56% to Rs 23.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 26.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 114.26% to Rs 634.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 296.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.634.64296.207.1613.9638.6536.7734.6232.9723.7526.26

