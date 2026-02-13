Suratwwala Business Group consolidated net profit rises 5757.89% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 1223.58% to Rs 42.09 croreNet profit of Suratwwala Business Group rose 5757.89% to Rs 11.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1223.58% to Rs 42.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales42.093.18 1224 OPM %36.80-8.49 -PBDT15.530.35 4337 PBT15.100.23 6465 NP11.130.19 5758
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:34 AM IST