Suratwwala Business Group consolidated net profit rises 5757.89% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Suratwwala Business Group rose 5757.89% to Rs 11.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1223.58% to Rs 42.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.42.093.1836.80-8.4915.530.3515.100.2311.130.19

