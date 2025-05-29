Munjal Auto Industries consolidated net profit declines 69.58% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.98% to Rs 511.88 croreNet profit of Munjal Auto Industries declined 69.58% to Rs 8.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.98% to Rs 511.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 406.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 5.46% to Rs 36.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 38.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.81% to Rs 2066.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1881.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales511.88406.33 26 2066.371881.76 10 OPM %6.768.28 -5.686.40 - PBDT27.7035.26 -21 117.40128.89 -9 PBT12.4621.25 -41 58.2973.17 -20 NP8.2627.15 -70 36.3938.49 -5
