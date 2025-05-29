Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 09:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GHV Infra Projects reports standalone net profit of Rs 13.98 crore in the March 2025 quarter

GHV Infra Projects reports standalone net profit of Rs 13.98 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:37 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 164.96 crore

Net profit of GHV Infra Projects reported to Rs 13.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 164.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 17.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 184.88 crore in the year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales164.960 0 184.880 0 OPM %12.380 -13.480 - PBDT19.13-0.08 LP 23.35-0.43 LP PBT19.11-0.08 LP 23.33-0.43 LP NP13.98-0.08 LP 17.15-0.43 LP

First Published: May 29 2025 | 8:56 AM IST

