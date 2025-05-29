Sanmit Infra standalone net profit rises 194.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 103.02% to Rs 45.03 croreNet profit of Sanmit Infra rose 194.44% to Rs 1.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 103.02% to Rs 45.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 65.10% to Rs 1.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 51.73% to Rs 142.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 94.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales45.0322.18 103 142.9694.22 52 OPM %6.647.17 -4.099.52 - PBDT2.911.33 119 5.047.97 -37 PBT2.190.59 271 2.266.06 -63 NP1.590.54 194 1.564.47 -65
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content