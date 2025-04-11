Friday, April 11, 2025 | 03:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Muthoot Finance Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Muthoot Finance Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd, Eureka Forbes Ltd, Vakrangee Ltd and Sheela Foam Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 April 2025.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd, Eureka Forbes Ltd, Vakrangee Ltd and Sheela Foam Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 April 2025.

Muthoot Finance Ltd crashed 5.88% to Rs 2014.5 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22308 shares in the past one month.

 

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd lost 4.05% to Rs 1712.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10340 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10118 shares in the past one month.

Eureka Forbes Ltd tumbled 3.79% to Rs 494. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9549 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11856 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Bullish, market, stock market, bonds, trading

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 1250 pts higher at 75,100; Nifty at 22,800; metal, financials gain

NIA officials with Tahawwur Rana in New Delhi. (Image: ANI)

Tahawwur Rana likely plotted attacks like 26/11 across India: NIA to court

Labs, Science, Laurus

Laurus Labs surges 8%, stock records sharpest intraday gain since Jan 30

FIIs buy bank stocks, impetus may sustain

FIIs buy BFSI, telecom, metal stocks in March 2025; should you too?

PremiumThe year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Q4 Preview: Mixed bag for realtors amid moderating residential demand

Vakrangee Ltd slipped 3.38% to Rs 10.01. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sheela Foam Ltd plummeted 3.11% to Rs 658.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2429 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28159 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bajel Projects gains on securing 'ultra mega' orders in power transmission sector

Bajel Projects gains on securing 'ultra mega' orders in power transmission sector

Gallantt Ispat spurts as board to mull capacity expansion

Gallantt Ispat spurts as board to mull capacity expansion

Raj Television Network Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Raj Television Network Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes spurt at Gravita India Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Gravita India Ltd counter

Vegetable oil import down 16% on year in March

Vegetable oil import down 16% on year in March

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayToday Upper Circuit Stock ListWhy are Stock Market Rising TodayQ4 Results TodayRCB vs DC Playing 11Gold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVECompanies Q4 ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon