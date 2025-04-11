Friday, April 11, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vegetable oil import down 16% on year in March

Vegetable oil import down 16% on year in March

Image

Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
The Solvent Extractors Association of India (SEA) has released import data for vegetable oils (edible & non-edible) for March 2025. Imports during the month totalled 998,344 tons, compared to 1,182,152 tons in March 2024, reflecting a 16% decline compared to same month of last year. This includes 970,602 tons of edible oils and 27,742 tons of non-edible oils. In first five months of the oil year 2024-25 (November 2024 March 2025), total vegetable oil imports reached 5,806,142 tons, marginally down by 0.4% from 5,830,115 tons in the same period last year.

Choice Consultancy Services secures MSEDCL's 45 MW solar plant project MSEDCL

Rail Vikas Nigam successfully bids for Rs 143 cr project of Southern Railway

Nifty trades above 22,750; oil & gas shares in demand; VIX drops 6.12%

RVNL rises after emerging L-1 bidder for Rs 143-cr project

ICICI Bank Ltd up for third straight session

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

