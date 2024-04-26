Divis Laboratories Ltd spurts 3.79%, up for five straight sessions

Divis Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 3989.3, up 3.79% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 23.19% in last one year as compared to a 25.61% gain in NIFTY and a 51.85% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

Divis Laboratories Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3989.3, up 3.79% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 22503.9. The Sensex is at 74098.62, down 0.32%. Divis Laboratories Ltd has added around 18.45% in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 74.75 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

