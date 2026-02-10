Muthoot Finance Ltd spurts 2.4%, gains for third straight session

Muthoot Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 3870.4, up 2.4% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 76.88% in last one year as compared to a 12.62% spurt in NIFTY and a 22.25% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Muthoot Finance Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 3870.4, up 2.4% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 25984.15. The Sensex is at 84465.17, up 0.48%. Muthoot Finance Ltd has dropped around 0.99% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Muthoot Finance Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.58% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28154.05, up 0.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.81 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3885.4, up 2.57% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 20.9 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

