Business Standard

Friday, December 27, 2024 | 03:52 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Muthoot Money allots 3.30 lakh equity shares to Muthoot Finance

Muthoot Money allots 3.30 lakh equity shares to Muthoot Finance

Image

Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
The Board of Directors of Muthoot Money has yesterday completed the allotment of 3,30,578 equity shares to Muthoot Finance for a consideration of Rs 499.99 crore.

Muthoot Money is a wholly owned subsidiary of Muthoot Finance.

Additional equity infusion is made in order to strengthen the capital base and improve the capital adequacy ratio. Funds raised through the rights issue will be utilized for funding the business, general corporate purposes and for repayment of existing loans.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Max Estates launches Phase II of Estate 128, Noida

Max Estates launches Phase II of Estate 128, Noida

Adani Ports places order for 8 harbour tugs with Cochin Shipyard

Adani Ports places order for 8 harbour tugs with Cochin Shipyard

RBI allows UPI access for Prepaid Payment Instruments through third-party applications

RBI allows UPI access for Prepaid Payment Instruments through third-party applications

Bright Outdoor gains on bagging bulk advertising contract worth Rs 60 crore

Bright Outdoor gains on bagging bulk advertising contract worth Rs 60 crore

Volumes soar at Finolex Industries Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Finolex Industries Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 3:37 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayDr. Manmohan Singh Passed AwayLatest News LIVEManmohan Singh Death Live UpdatesIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 2 LIVE CA Final ResultIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon