Business Standard

Friday, December 27, 2024 | 03:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Ports places order for 8 harbour tugs with Cochin Shipyard

Adani Ports places order for 8 harbour tugs with Cochin Shipyard

Image

Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) announced the procurement of eight state-of-the-art harbour tugs, all to be constructed by Cochin Shipyard. This initiative aligns with the government's Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives by boosting local manufacturing and enhancing selfreliance in the maritime sector.

With a total contract value estimated at Rs 450 crore, these tugs are expected to begin delivery in December 2026 and continue until May 2028, significantly improving the efficiency and safety of vessel operations in Indian ports.

Previously, APSEZ contracted the construction of two 62-tonne bollard pull ASD (Azimuthing Stern Drive) tugs to Cochin Shipyard for Ocean Sparkle, both of which were delivered ahead of schedule and deployed at Paradeep Port and New Mangalore Port. The construction of three additional ASD tugs is currently underway, bringing the total order to 13 tugs, aimed at providing a younger fleet for efficient and reliable services in the port sector.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RBI allows UPI access for Prepaid Payment Instruments through third-party applications

RBI allows UPI access for Prepaid Payment Instruments through third-party applications

Bright Outdoor gains on bagging bulk advertising contract worth Rs 60 crore

Bright Outdoor gains on bagging bulk advertising contract worth Rs 60 crore

Volumes soar at Finolex Industries Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Finolex Industries Ltd counter

Sensex gains 315 pts; media shares rally

Sensex gains 315 pts; media shares rally

Odigma Consultancy Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Odigma Consultancy Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 3:10 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayDr. Manmohan Singh Passed AwayLatest News LIVEManmohan Singh Death Live UpdatesIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 2 LIVE CA Final ResultIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon