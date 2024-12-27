Business Standard

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Finolex Industries Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Finolex Industries Ltd counter

Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 3:04 PM IST

Finolex Industries Ltd recorded volume of 280.03 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 65.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.26 lakh shares

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd, Bata India Ltd, Usha Martin Ltd, Metro Brands Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 27 December 2024.

Finolex Industries Ltd recorded volume of 280.03 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 65.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.26 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.10% to Rs.259.00. Volumes stood at 2.18 lakh shares in the last session.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd clocked volume of 67.05 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.17 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.32 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.20% to Rs.178.67. Volumes stood at 2.1 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Bata India Ltd notched up volume of 21.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.24 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.48% to Rs.1,384.00. Volumes stood at 1.78 lakh shares in the last session.

Usha Martin Ltd recorded volume of 52.68 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.22 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.70% to Rs.383.05. Volumes stood at 3.78 lakh shares in the last session.

Metro Brands Ltd recorded volume of 11 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.13 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.41% to Rs.1,263.10. Volumes stood at 56841 shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Sensex gains 315 pts; media shares rally

Odigma Consultancy Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Angel One allots 2608 equity shares under ESOP

Tilaknagar Industries receives ratings action from CRISIL

Fortis Healthcare rises on appointing Leo Puri as chairman

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

