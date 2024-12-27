Business Standard

Friday, December 27, 2024 | 03:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Max Estates launches Phase II of Estate 128, Noida

Max Estates launches Phase II of Estate 128, Noida

Image

Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

Acheives pre-sales booking value of Rs 845 cr within a week of project launch

Max Estates 128, a wholly owned subsidiary of Max Estates, announced the successful launch of Phase II of Estate 128, Noida. Estate 128 - II is registered with UP RERA number UPRERAPRJ294911/12/2024 and comprises the 4th tower, further expanding the thriving community of the first 3 towers, launched in July 2023.

Building on the success of the first phase, the second phase has achieved a pre-sales booking value of Rs 845 crore within a week of its launch, and has surpassed the company's original guidance of Rs 800 crore as the booking value potential for this phase. Combining both phases, the Estate 128 community will now comprise 4 towers with 268 units, spanning 10 acres and a total booking value of approximately Rs 2,700 crore.

 

With the successful launch of Estate 128-II and Estate 360, Max Estates' recently launched residential project in Gurugram, the company has already achieved a booking value of approximately INR 5,000 Crores in the first nine months of FY25. This performance is well within the company's full-year guidance of Rs 4,800-5,200 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Adani Ports places order for 8 harbour tugs with Cochin Shipyard

Adani Ports places order for 8 harbour tugs with Cochin Shipyard

RBI allows UPI access for Prepaid Payment Instruments through third-party applications

RBI allows UPI access for Prepaid Payment Instruments through third-party applications

Bright Outdoor gains on bagging bulk advertising contract worth Rs 60 crore

Bright Outdoor gains on bagging bulk advertising contract worth Rs 60 crore

Volumes soar at Finolex Industries Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Finolex Industries Ltd counter

Sensex gains 315 pts; media shares rally

Sensex gains 315 pts; media shares rally

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 3:17 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayDr. Manmohan Singh Passed AwayLatest News LIVEManmohan Singh Death Live UpdatesIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 2 LIVE CA Final ResultIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon