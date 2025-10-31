Muthoot Vehicle & Asset Finance standalone net profit declines 4.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.73% to Rs 14.97 croreNet profit of Muthoot Vehicle & Asset Finance declined 4.07% to Rs 2.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.73% to Rs 14.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales14.9715.08 -1 OPM %55.4444.23 -PBDT3.853.91 -2 PBT3.523.74 -6 NP2.832.95 -4
