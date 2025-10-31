Sustainable Energy Infra Trust consolidated net profit declines 44.90% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.35% to Rs 161.84 croreNet profit of Sustainable Energy Infra Trust declined 44.90% to Rs 8.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.35% to Rs 161.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 159.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales161.84159.69 1 OPM %79.7881.28 -PBDT75.7180.28 -6 PBT1.506.89 -78 NP8.6415.68 -45
