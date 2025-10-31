Libord Finance standalone net profit rises 57.69% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 200.00% to Rs 0.54 croreNet profit of Libord Finance rose 57.69% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 200.00% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.540.18 200 OPM %48.15-50.00 -PBDT0.460.36 28 PBT0.410.31 32 NP0.410.26 58
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content