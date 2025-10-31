Steelcast standalone net profit rises 74.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 41.54% to Rs 106.65 croreNet profit of Steelcast rose 74.64% to Rs 23.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 41.54% to Rs 106.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 75.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales106.6575.35 42 OPM %28.3325.23 -PBDT34.1221.03 62 PBT30.9417.89 73 NP23.2113.29 75
