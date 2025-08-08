N K Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.69 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.21% to Rs 3.78 croreNet loss of N K Industries reported to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 10.21% to Rs 3.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3.784.21 -10 OPM %-6.0819.71 -PBDT-0.230.83 PL PBT-0.860.14 PL NP-0.690.09 PL
