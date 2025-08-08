Syncom Formulations (India) consolidated net profit rises 106.42% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.97% to Rs 116.90 croreNet profit of Syncom Formulations (India) rose 106.42% to Rs 15.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 33.97% to Rs 116.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 87.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales116.9087.26 34 OPM %13.5211.98 -PBDT21.5911.40 89 PBT20.2510.10 100 NP15.757.63 106
