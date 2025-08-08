H P Cotton Textile Mills consolidated net profit rises 80.85% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 41.82% to Rs 35.91 croreNet profit of H P Cotton Textile Mills rose 80.85% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 41.82% to Rs 35.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 25.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales35.9125.32 42 OPM %10.228.77 -PBDT2.321.07 117 PBT1.520.25 508 NP0.850.47 81
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content