Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

Manomay Tex India Ltd, S P Apparels Ltd, Uravi Defence & Technology Ltd and Deccan Health Care Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 March 2025.

Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd crashed 14.72% to Rs 7.01 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 18.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Manomay Tex India Ltd lost 6.93% to Rs 172. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2785 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 833 shares in the past one month.

S P Apparels Ltd tumbled 6.54% to Rs 710.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1898 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1976 shares in the past one month.

Uravi Defence & Technology Ltd fell 6.38% to Rs 393.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 157 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5427 shares in the past one month.

Deccan Health Care Ltd slipped 5.69% to Rs 21.89. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 34528 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32676 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

