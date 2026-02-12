Sanguine Media reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter
Reported sales nilSanguine Media reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales00.05 -100 OPM %0-100.00 -PBDT0-0.05 100 PBT0-0.05 100 NP0-0.05 100
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 9:12 AM IST