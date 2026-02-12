Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sanguine Media reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter

Sanguine Media reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Sanguine Media reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales00.05 -100 OPM %0-100.00 -PBDT0-0.05 100 PBT0-0.05 100 NP0-0.05 100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

The Byke Hospitality standalone net profit rises 50.48% in the December 2025 quarter

The Byke Hospitality standalone net profit rises 50.48% in the December 2025 quarter

R R Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

R R Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Odyssey Technologies standalone net profit declines 30.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Odyssey Technologies standalone net profit declines 30.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Crimson Metal Engineering Company standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Crimson Metal Engineering Company standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Fedders Electric & Engineering standalone net profit rises 825.44% in the December 2025 quarter

Fedders Electric & Engineering standalone net profit rises 825.44% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentQ3 Results TodayBharat Bandh TodayIIFL Capital Share PriceGold and Silver Price TodayIndia Ai Summit 2026India US Trade DealPersonal Finance