Nagreeka Exports standalone net profit declines 3.54% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.21% to Rs 123.00 croreNet profit of Nagreeka Exports declined 3.54% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 10.21% to Rs 123.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 136.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales123.00136.98 -10 OPM %4.694.27 -PBDT2.903.19 -9 PBT1.151.40 -18 NP1.091.13 -4
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content