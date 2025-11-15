Saturday, November 15, 2025 | 12:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Taylormade Renewables reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.60 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Taylormade Renewables reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.60 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs -1.72 crore

Net loss of Taylormade Renewables reported to Rs 4.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 3.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales reported to Rs -1.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 32.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales-1.7232.27 PL OPM %590.7018.96 -PBDT-4.215.96 PL PBT-4.605.27 PL NP-4.603.67 PL

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

