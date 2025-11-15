Anuroop Packaging consolidated net profit declines 51.72% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.51% to Rs 3.08 croreNet profit of Anuroop Packaging declined 51.72% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 7.51% to Rs 3.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3.083.33 -8 OPM %46.4338.74 -PBDT1.371.41 -3 PBT1.101.15 -4 NP0.420.87 -52
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content