Nahar Capital & Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 100.58% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 49.10% to Rs 11.66 croreNet profit of Nahar Capital & Financial Services rose 100.58% to Rs 10.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 49.10% to Rs 11.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales11.667.82 49 OPM %61.9213.81 -PBDT14.366.18 132 PBT14.095.92 138 NP10.435.20 101
