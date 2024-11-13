Gokaldas Exports consolidated net profit rises 18.77% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 85.71% to Rs 929.00 croreNet profit of Gokaldas Exports rose 18.77% to Rs 28.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 23.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 85.71% to Rs 929.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 500.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales929.00500.25 86 OPM %7.499.40 -PBDT64.3850.09 29 PBT35.6029.33 21 NP28.1623.71 19
