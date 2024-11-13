Milestone Global consolidated net profit declines 82.61% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.28% to Rs 3.58 croreNet profit of Milestone Global declined 82.61% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 0.28% to Rs 3.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3.583.57 0 OPM %-0.566.44 -PBDT0.140.30 -53 PBT0.040.23 -83 NP0.040.23 -83
