Nalwa Sons Investments consolidated net profit declines 11.56% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.46% to Rs 37.09 croreNet profit of Nalwa Sons Investments declined 11.56% to Rs 25.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 29.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 6.46% to Rs 37.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 39.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales37.0939.65 -6 OPM %88.3397.73 -PBDT32.7938.81 -16 PBT32.7838.81 -16 NP25.7929.16 -12
