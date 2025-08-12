Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 02:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lok Sabha forms panel to probe corruption charges against Justice Yashwant Varma

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has set up a three-member panel to investigate corruption allegations against High Court Judge Justice Yashwant Varma, following the discovery of burned cash at his Delhi residence in March. The committee, comprising Supreme Court Judge Justice Aravind Kumar, Madras High Court Chief Justice Maninder Mohan Shrivastava and senior advocate B V Acharaya, will submit its report soon. Birla said 146 MPs from both ruling and opposition parties have backed a motion to remove Justice Varma, which will remain pending until the report is received. The move follows a prior inquiry initiated by the former Chief Justice of India, whose report to the President and Prime Minister deemed the allegations serious enough to warrant removal proceedings.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

