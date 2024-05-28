Business Standard
Axel Polymers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 4:53 PM IST
Sales rise 37.16% to Rs 37.28 crore
Net loss of Axel Polymers reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 37.16% to Rs 37.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 32.20% to Rs 1.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 50.16% to Rs 127.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 85.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales37.2827.18 37 127.9285.19 50 OPM %3.846.95 -4.536.01 - PBDT0.821.15 -29 2.992.24 33 PBT0.480.91 -47 2.291.70 35 NP-0.070.41 PL 1.561.18 32
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 28 2024 | 4:40 PM IST

