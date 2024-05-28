Axel Polymers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 37.16% to Rs 37.28 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 32.20% to Rs 1.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 50.16% to Rs 127.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 85.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net loss of Axel Polymers reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 37.16% to Rs 37.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.37.2827.18127.9285.193.846.954.536.010.821.152.992.240.480.912.291.70-0.070.411.561.18