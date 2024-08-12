Voith Paper Fabrics India standalone net profit rises 6.21% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.48% to Rs 44.66 crore

Net profit of Voith Paper Fabrics India rose 6.21% to Rs 10.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.48% to Rs 44.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 44.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.44.6644.0128.8027.4316.8815.5613.7012.9510.269.66