Voith Paper Fabrics India standalone net profit rises 6.21% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.48% to Rs 44.66 croreNet profit of Voith Paper Fabrics India rose 6.21% to Rs 10.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.48% to Rs 44.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 44.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales44.6644.01 1 OPM %28.8027.43 -PBDT16.8815.56 8 PBT13.7012.95 6 NP10.269.66 6
