Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Voith Paper Fabrics India standalone net profit rises 6.21% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales rise 1.48% to Rs 44.66 crore
Net profit of Voith Paper Fabrics India rose 6.21% to Rs 10.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.48% to Rs 44.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 44.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales44.6644.01 1 OPM %28.8027.43 -PBDT16.8815.56 8 PBT13.7012.95 6 NP10.269.66 6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty mildly lower amid Hindenburg-Sebi row; Adani Group, IIFL in focus

Fatal weekend shootings jolt growing Denver-area suburb in US, says police

Premier League: Chelsea sign Pedro Neto from Wolves on 7-year contract

CEOs of Britain's biggest companies get record pay in 2023, shows research

Olympics: Pak javelin thrower Nadeem's father-in-law to gift him a buffalo

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024Paris Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon